A common question asked of journalists is this: Why haven’t you reported on (insert topic here)? The common answer is simply that we didn’t know about it. The second most common answer is that we weren’t allowed to.
Most people’s perceptions of journalists are shaded by Hollywood depictions, where journalists are shown the ultimate secret revealers, the untouchables hailed either as heroes after breaking into an evil corporation’s offices to reveal world domination plans or as villians who threaten to expose innocent families’ secrets just to sell a few papers.
Neither is true.
The truth is, we’re people. Journalists have no more rights or access to information than you yourself have. But because Hollywood shows reporters as know-it-alls, there’s an idea that when something happens, local journalists will know all about it.
We can, if someone tells us. There’s no crystal balls in our offices, so unless someone calls with a tip, chances are the story could be missed.
Sometimes we do know about something, but we can’t report on it because of privacy laws. Again, Hollywood has worked against our industry the same as it has for the medical and law enforcement professions. We can’t print whatever we want to print without ramification. What we can print is public information and information shared with us by a source that’s on the record, so long as that does not violate privacy or libel laws.
Throughout the pandemic, I received numerous phone calls from people wanting to know who was sick with Covid-19, where they went, where they lived, where they worked. They wanted to know which employers had employees sick with Covid-19. Each caller got the same response: That information is protected by privacy laws, and unless that person or that company comes forward, there is nothing we can legally report.
Many of the stories you read in our pages either come from local government action, tips from other readers or submitted materials. This is the heart and soul of our community journalism, and it doesn’t work without the community. Without you.
A newspaper’s relationship with its community is absolutely vital in producing the hyperlocal content you won’t find anywhere else.
Your news tips, your opinions, your stories are what makes The Paris News a great daily newspaper. A healthy newspaper is a sign of a healthy community. So, keep the calls and letters to the editor coming. I very much look forward to working with you as we continue to build upon the success of the newspaper and the success of Lamar County.
