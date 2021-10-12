Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking to become an autocrat, and that’s a dangerous proposition no matter which side of the political spectrum you fall on.
Abbott on Monday issued an executive order to prohibit any entity, including private businesses, from enforcing Covid-19 vaccine mandates on workers, and he called on lawmakers to pass a similar ban into law, the Associated Press reported. The move comes as the Biden administration is set to issue rules requiring employers with more than 100 workers to be vaccinated or test weekly for the coronavirus.
Abbott argues that the federal rule is overreach as it would supercede his own orders. Funnily enough, that’s the same argument some school districts and local government bodies are using against Abbott who, through an executive order, banned any government official below from mandating the use of face masks. Criminally indicted Attorney General Ken Paxton successfully sought an injunction against Paris ISD’s inclusion of face masks in its dress code, and he is suing the district on Abbott’s behalf. The judge ordered the injunction, citing Abbott’s executive order.
When it comes to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate, Abbott appears to find Paris ISD’s argument about overreach to be sufficient. Or the governor seeks to make himself an autocrat, a ruler who has absolute power.
The governor should pick a side: Either higher levels of government supersede lower or the best people to be making these decisions are the ones with boots on the ground.
Klark Byrd
