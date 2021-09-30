The fact of the matter is, I’m fat. Call it plus size, generously proportioned, queen size or fluffy, the truth is I’m fat. I’ve fought it all my life, and exercise was what kept my rolls under control. Notice I said under control, not thin?
With lots of things limiting my ability to exercise these days, I’ve lost that control.
We’ve been trying to limit our eating lately hoping to shed a few pounds. As I sat here tonight, I was struck by just how much I would like to be thin and how many years I had yearned for a willowy figure. That brought back a memory from my brain archives.
I was 18 years old, and my grandmother Jeffus wasn’t driving much anymore. As I was available, I often took her to run errands, shop or go to the doctor. My grandmother was a woman with little education but a very sharp mind, a fierce spirit and a love of reading she handed down to me.
She had a dear, close friend whose name was Lula. She was less than 5 feet tall and weighed close to 300 pounds. She referred to herself as “just as round as a bouncy rubber ball.” She was also one of the kindest, sweetest, most generous natured women anyone was ever lucky enough to know.
Lula, approaching 80, “came down with cancer,” as the saying was back then.
Grandmother wasn’t really able to walk the long hall of the nursing home Lula had to go to in the final months of her joyful, happy life. She spoke with her on the phone (it was long distance from Deport to Paris then) and sent her cards and notes constantly.
Upon passing, Lula was brought back to Deport to the funeral home, and my grandmother asked me to take her to view her friend.
I had never done anything like that. I told my dad I didn’t want to. He gave me “the look,” and I obediently went to help my grandmother into the funeral home and to the side of her close friend. I tried to avert my eyes at first. Death was a new thing at that age, and I was very uncomfortable. Not so, my grandmother. No, she bowed her head and said a silent prayer. Then she looked at her friend, surrounded by pink satin (her favorite color), lying there at peace and free from pain.
I broke down and looked too, discovering nothing terrifying about this lady I had grown up around. She had lost about half of her weight in the months she was ill, but she was still “Miz Lula” to me.
Then my grandmother reached over and laid her arthritis-twisted hand on top of her dear friend’s hands. They had known one another since they were young brides. I choked up as I witnessed my strong, determined grandmother’s tears silently roll down her cheeks. I had never seen her cry.
Expecting some heartfelt recollection or words of wisdom, I watched as grandmother patted Lula’s hands and said: “Oh, Lula, Lula, you poor thing. All your life you’ve wanted to be thin. And now, here you are, thin. And honey, poor Lula, it don’t look good on you!”
I didn’t know whether to laugh or join my grandparent in tears. It was a moment worthy of both.
But as I sat here tonight remembering a story I’ve told with a smile many times, I realized it taught me a lesson that I sometimes forget — Be careful what you wish for; you might get it.
My grandmother’s “it don’t look good on you” was true. We both would have rather had that plump, cheerful soul back. Her weight loss did not come in the way she envisioned.
If we lose weight, we will be better for it. But I am content to be fat rather than lose in one of many unpleasant ways.
Funny how a simple event can teach even a teenager a lifelong lesson.
As I look at myself, I will try to remember it. We all need to sometimes.
