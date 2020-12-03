You’d think it would go without saying, but whereas personal opinions are pretty safe items when kept in a box at home, or at most within a smallish echo chamber of friends, setting fingers to keys and writing the durn things down for publication can be a dicey business. That’s enough to spook most folks away from the idea, but there are always those willing to cast caution to the wind and, as my brother used to tell me, “remove all doubt.”
Newsroom denizens typically fall into one of two categories. Some face the column chore with stark terror, finding it about as much fun as a quarterly colonoscopy. The polar opposite are those who wring their hands in chortling glee, and immediately begin planning their next salvos.
No matter which kind, the truth of the matter is, the definition of success or failure in the column writing endeavor may seem a little counter intuitive. The run-of-the-mill milquetoast stuff may not generate much controversy, but it frequently doesn’t generate a whole lot of interest either. Humor pieces are similar. If all they generate is a half-hearted smile, you can count it as a swing and a miss.
In this context, and in that respect, even though I largely and vehemently disagreed with much of Sally Boswell’s recent commentary about President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, I’d have to call it a success. Off of that single piece, she managed to generate multiple letters to the editor, and several guest column responses — including this one. Responses equal interest — positive or negative.
That being said, I’ve learned several particularly pointed and pungent bits of wisdom from the writer, Sherry Allen. She’s a good friend, former farmer and recovering journalist. One of the key factors in understanding Sherry is her inability to suffer fools lightly. No one has ever successfully accused her of excessive subtlety or ambiguity, and that’s one of the reasons I’ve always loved her and her writing.
The first of two gems I will borrow from her and relay here is one she says she got from a local country preacher in a small town in eastern Colorado. Given that context, it certainly seems appropriate, but like all such idioms, it can and does apply in multiple arenas of life. The story goes, “If you put on a pure clean white glove and then plunge your hand into a gooey puddle of black mud, when you pull it out, the first thing you are going to notice is that the puddle did not get all glovey.”
The second farm-based jewel, and perhaps the most relevant in most cases, is simply this: “Sometimes, with some folks, the wisest thing you can do, is just smile, stand back, and let them wriggle their ears and bray.” As any columnist must, I’ve always taken both as clear personal warning.
Another bit of wisdom I learned a long time ago from an editor I trusted and respected (John Brennan) was this: “It’s never a good idea to attack anyone directly and personally. That’s a beginner’s mistake, and it’s almost always an unforced error. It makes the argument personal, and that (expletive deleted) completely trashes your credibility. It also has no business in journalism. You can happily slaughter any ideas under discussion, but leave the ad hominem attacks out of it!” The clear takeaway was — and is — if you’re gonna get personal, keep it as positive as possible.
Yet, sometimes that’s a lot easier said than done.
There are always exceptions, however. Back in the Gold Rush days in Virginia City, Nevada, there were two hotly competing newspapers in town. On a daily basis, the editors of these two publications would calumniate, malign, accuse and slander each other in the most reprehensible and scandalous ways possible — each threatening the other daily with a sound thrashing. People all around the area eagerly bought papers to read the carryings on. Many good citizens and visitors to Virginia City feared that one day the two of them would perchance meet each other on the street in front of The Bucket of Blood Saloon and resort to an immediate six-gun solution to the feud.
Folks need not have feared, though. Nightly in the wee hours, in the back room of said establishment, both could be found enjoying a fine dinner and libations together whilst plotting the next day’s ghastly installment.
From the Risk Management Department here at The Paper Radio, in the final analysis, whereas I don’t think I’ve actually “killed” anyone recently, I suspect I most certainly have rattled the complacency of some secret fans of cancel-culture tactics.
