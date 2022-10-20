The Paris News gives a stout ‘thumbs up’ to U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-District 4, and his Democratic opponent, Iro Omere.
The two primary candidates for a seat in the House of Representatives met for a robust debate on Monday, Oct. 17, in Paris.
That was good for local voters. Many other candidates across America this election cycle are not engaging in any debates with their opponents, or there are too late to make-a-difference debates, or too few to inform voters.
Fallon and Omere may be on vastly different planes, politically, but at least the two could agree to meet on a stage, field questions and give responses under pressure.
Thanks to both candidates for the candidness and willingness to make the democratic process better.
A heartfelt thumbs down to the news of a longtime area Santa.
Any death is sad and a ‘thumbs down,’ but the recent passing of well-known local icon Anthony Harold “Tony” Clark, 63, of Paris, is a huge ‘thumbs down.’
Clark died Tuesday, Oct. 18, at his home. He was known by thousands as Santa Claus, and left memories for holiday celebrants over the decades. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21, at at East Paris Baptist Church The family requests that memorials be made to Toys For Tots or Adopt-A-Cop.
We are giving another thumbs up to our parent company, Southern Newspapers, Inc., and all our subscribers — current and future. As per past tradition, the 2022 holiday season will feature the usual special offer for new annual subscribers.
Any new subscriber who signs up for a one-year subscription to The Paris News will be rewarded with some tasty treats.
Those getting a subscription in November will receive a free turkey.
Those who sign up for a new subscription in December will get a free ham.
