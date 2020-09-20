With the Covid-19 pandemic still going on and with concerns of how the virus may impact my wife because of her compromised immune system, both of my school-aged children are remote learners with Paris ISD this year.
I’ve got to tip my hat to the district’s remote classroom teachers. There’s been some challenges as parents, students and teachers get acclimated to the software that’s making all this possible, but after two weeks, things are smoothing out.
There’s been some worry that remote learners will somehow suffer compared to their in-class peers because they’re mostly learning through a computer screen, but I think those fears are misplaced. And I think they’re misplaced because many caregivers don’t know what or how children are learning in class unless there’s an issue. Our children are already learning through screen time at school, so it’s not as big a change for them as it is for the caregiver who hasn’t had to be as hands-on with their child’s education.
Much of the change in classrooms has been driven by advances in technology. A school’s job is to prepare children for life in the modern world, and our modern world is driven by technology — computers, tablets, smartphones and so on. All of my children, even my oldest who’s now 21, have been using computers in class since kindergarten. My elementary school didn’t get the green-screen Apple computers until I was in fifth grade, and we mostly used them to play “Oregon Trail.” I was a senior in high school before we had an actual computer class that mostly taught us coding for graphical interfaces.
My kids have always learned through screens, mostly through educational programming on TV. Charlie learned his alphabet by the time he was 18 months old because of PBS’s “Super Why!” program, and he learned to read by age 2 by watching PBS’s “Word World.” It took Annalise a bit longer, but those programs also taught her how to read. Krystle and I reinforced what they were learning with storytimes before bed. So, the remote education we’re doing with Paris ISD isn’t at all unlike those days before they attended school.
Truth be told, I didn’t realize until I became an at-home teacher’s aide how disconnected I had become from my children’s education. I’ve always considered myself an involved parent — I chaperone, I check completed homework sheets, I volunteer when teachers ask — but I now know more about what my children are learning and how they are learning it than ever before. And I’ve got to say, I’m pretty proud of them and Paris ISD for how well the remote learning school year has started out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.