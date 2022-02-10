If it’s proof that the housing market is crazy right now you’re searching for, look no further than the Texas Comptroller’s property tax study released at the end of January. The report was recently presented to the Lamar County Appraisal District directors, and it contained some worrisome information for landowners in Paris and Prairiland ISDs: Even after years of climbing property valuation, your property is undervalued — by 10% or better.
That’s also worrisome for the school districts, which can and will lose state funding if local property values are not brought within 95% of what the Texas Comptroller’s Office says they need to be. It’s already happened in Paris ISD. During the 2020-21 school year, the state withheld $2.7 million the moment a two-year grace period was up. An appeal by Linebarger Attorneys At Law helped the district recoup about $1.9 million, but the district had to manuever around the funding loss through the end of the fiscal school year.
What will happen now is Lamar County Appraisal District appraisers will evaulate properties and increase their valuations to be much closer to what the state says they should be. That usually ends with the apprasial district being called “the bad guy,”but that’s fallacy. The local district has to keep property values within 5% of what the state says they should be, and where does the state get its numbers? From sales. It turns out, the “bad guy” in this situation is the housing market.
Across the U.S. and right here in Lamar County, the housing market is booming. Buyers are making offers well above sellers asking price to get the sale, and while that works — who’s going to blame the seller for taking more money than what their property is actually worth? — it has the effect of increasing neighboring properties’ valuation.
Aiding the confusion around property taxes, political hopefuls and politicians will point at local school districts and tell you their rates are sky high, when in fact property tax rates are at their lowest in years — in some districts, the lowest in a decade or better.
Local tax rates are not driving up your property tax bills, and they haven’t for at least a couple of years. Increasing valuations are the driving factor, and the local appraisal district is just trying to keep valuations within the threshold set by state law. Any change to that system has to be made at the state level. Contact your representative with your ideas.
Klark Byrd
