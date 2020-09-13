As I read Mr. O’Connor’s article last week, these words come to mind: “When they’re running down our country man, they’re walking on the fighting side of me.” You might recognize these words from Merle Haggard’s hit song “Walking on the Fighting Side of me.”
Haggard, a convicted felon in prison, decided to change his life when he got out. He did, and became a top star in the country music business. What a great American story.
America is the land of opportunity, not the land of guarantee. Millions of immigrants have come to America just for the “opportunity.” The only thing America guarantees is opportunity. What you do with that opportunity is your choice.
Here are just a few reasons immigrants come to America. In Stalin’s Russia in the 1920s and ’30s, over 30 million people died in labor camps, forced collectivization, famine and executions. German Nazis killed over 20 million people. In China, Mao Zedong’s Great Leap Forward in 1958 to 1963 resulted in 18 million to 45 million deaths, making it the greatest famine in human history. In the 1870s and ’80s, huge tracts of land in the Scottish Highlands and Ireland were given to wealthy British families, who in turn evicted thousands of families to make room for more hunting and sheep farming. Many of the dispossessed died of famine, immigrated or were sold as indentured servants.
Some people think there should be a country where education is free, health care is free, guaranteed income, no police, open immigration, no private property or businesses with a government that controls everything. That sounds a lot like communism.
Mr. O’Connor listed a lot of bad things that have happened in this country. No one is disputing what happened. But I will dispute the statement that “conservatives” were responsible.
When you think of Native American genocide, the Trail of Tears stands out. That’s when Democrat President Andrew Jackson had Native Americans forcibly removed from their native lands in the Carolinas, Georgia, Alabama and Florida and marched west to Oklahoma. When the Fair Labor Standards Act came up in Congress in 1938 to deal with child labor issues, it was opposed by most Southern Democrats. In the 1870s when the racist Jim Crow laws were passed, every Southern state was run by Democrats. When the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was brought to the floor in the Senate, 18 Southern Democrats, (and one Republican, John Tower, of Texas) opposed it and staged a filibuster against it.
Most of the bad things Mr. O’Connor brought up in his article are past history. Americans have amended the Constitution 57 times to make new laws and try to make our country better. We currently have a president who wants to make school choice available so underprivileged kids can get a better education.
Is America perfect? No. No country on Earth is, and never will be as long as human beings inhabit it. But I think America is the best and most diverse country on Earth. If you want an opportunity to be the best you can be, America is the place to be. In conclusion, let me quote a passage from Lee Greenwood’s song “God Bless the USA.” “I thank my lucky stars to be living here today, ‘cause the flag still stands for freedom, and they can’t take that away.”
