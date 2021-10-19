I was always happy to be heading for Dallas, where my favorite aunt lived. Actually, I was always happy to be leaving Beaumont for anywhere, but I really did like going to Dallas.
But that morning in the summer of ’63, I was particularly excited. We were heading to a new theme park located near something called the Dallas-Fort Worth Turnpike, the only road in Texas you had to pay actual money to drive on.
Six Flags Over Texas had opened two years before and practically everyone was going there. Cousins of mine had gone the year it opened and had given me the lowdown on what was what at Six Flags. I was most excited about getting to “drive” on the Happy Motoring Freeway, where kids could get behind the wheel of little sports-car looking vehicles and be powered along on a guide track. One of my cousins told me he had tried to free the vehicle from the guide rail that lay in the middle of the track by making sharp turns with the steering wheel in the hopes it would jump the rail. He had been unsuccessful in this venture, but told me I should give it a go.
So, that is where I wanted to head once we got in the park. But my mom had another idea. She felt we should get on the slow-moving train that went all the way around the park so we could get a “lay of the land,” as she called it. I finally did get on the “freeway” where I, too, was a prisoner of the guide rail despite all my twisting and turning of the steering wheel.
It was only the ignorance of my youth that allowed me to get inside a round, metal cage and be yanked up about 6,000 feet into the clear blue sky. I don’t know what my dad’s excuse was. My mother, older sister and younger brother, whose vote was cast by my mom, all declined the chance to reach the heights the Sky Hook promised.
Once back on the concrete, we all got on the log ride as my dad called it. It had a Spanish name as it was in the Spain section of the park.
Back in those days, the park was divided into six sections: Spain, France, Mexico, Republic of Texas, Confederacy and U.S.
I was having a grand time riding the log flume ride, LaSalle’s riverboat ride and again behind the wheel of kid-sized, old-timey cars on another guide rail track.
Then I found it — the absolute most wonderful place in the whole park for an 11-year-old: Skull Island. It was a playground of dreams. To get to the island, you had to board a raft that barely cleared the water. On the way over, I met two boys about my age and we decided the skull reminded us of pirates, so we would be pirates. Then what to our awe-struck eyes should appear but a pirate ship to play on. We swashbuckled, “arrgh”-ed and “avast”-ed all over that island.
While I was sailing the Seven Seas with my mates, the rest of my family was in the Crazy Horse Saloon taking in the show. On the drive back, my dad said they almost got thrown out of the saloon. Seems my mother felt the need to sing along and dad said the manager came over twice to tell her to hush up. My mother denied the incident all the way home. I never found out the truth of the matter, but dad was a great kidder.
