Yesterday I offered an older local lady in fragile health a ride home from our downtown. I asked her to please wear her mask and sit in the back seat. When we arrived at her place, a roofing crew was working on her house. They saw me get out of the car with my mask on and began calling out, “Masker! Masker! Masker!” At first, I was in shock but then the shock turned into anger. I walked around to the other side of the car to assist my vulnerable friend, still enduring the calls of, “Masker! Masker! Masker!” As I slowly came around the corner of the car with my older friend, I displayed my sweetest smile, just the way my mother Rachel Braswell taught me, and said, “You bet I am masked. I’d like to see this dear lady live many more years.” The crew chief’s jeering look slid off his face. He realized they were out of line! He jumped off of the truck and quickly donned a mask himself and rushed to help me with my friend, who’s health wasn’t good enough to make it to her own door. After she safely made it inside, I turned to look at the crew, removing my mask, distancing myself from them, placing my hands on my hips in my signature “I’ve had enough” teacher’s stance, well mastered after 34 years in the classroom, with a searing look on my face that clearly communicated, “You should be seriously ashamed of yourselves!” Not a word was said. They reminded me of silly, foolish teenage boys mindlessly acting out without any idea of who they hurt. I silently walked off. No more jeering. The entire incident sickened my heart.
I do understand that they felt they were working outside, and so did not need to wear masks. I did appreciate the crew chief or owner’s immediate change in behavior when he realized I was escorting someone whose age and health made her especially vulnerable. What I don’t understand was their quickness to judge me for my desire to wear a mask. And no, I don’t ride around in my car by myself with a mask on, but so what if I do? Does that give you the right to harass me?
I, like so many of you, have lost community friends and family to Covid. I have seen the pain this virus has caused so many. It will be months before the vaccine offers us some protection. The least I can do is wear a mask. It is not a political issue. Wearing a mask does not tell you how I voted in the election. I know many wise people in our community on all sides of the political spectrum that know it’s smart to wear a mask. It is not God’s will that someone gets the virus and others don’t, so there’s no point in wearing a mask. God gave us a brain to think! Praise the Lord that he gave us free will, so that we would be capable of making wise choices, even if sometimes we don’t.
I am not here to argue whether masks work or not. We know they do, along with social distancing and hand washing.
Just think yourself lucky I don’t list on social media all the local businesses, including contractors, that do not support mask wearing around their customers and be glad that I don’t broadcast the name of the roofing company that harassed me. Perhaps we should start a list to warn community members to avoid these establishments. As for me, If you don’t value my health, I don’t care how good your chicken fried steak, pizza or pasta is, you don’t get my money! There are other places to eat and shop in this town that have gone to great lengths to provide a safe environment for their patrons. I will support them, and I will never again waste a dime in your establishment because you have cared so little for the health and well-being of the community I love, the community where I have spent my life. If you want your business patrons to come back, make it safe for them to do so. So call me a “Masker! Masker! Masker!” Shame on you for not wearing yours.
