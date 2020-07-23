A friend posted on Facebook, “how does one stop from diving deeper and deeper down a reddit rabbit hole … asking for a friend?”
I, of course, replied with, “you find another reddit rabbit hole, lol. It’s a never-ending cycle.”
And that seems to be the trend this year. Just as we think we’ve popped out of one rabbit hole, we find we’re falling down another.
An offshoot behavior of this is doomscrolling: At the end of the day, before going to sleep, you scroll through all the bad news. Malfeasance, flooding, Chinese concentration camps for the Uighurs, Congress stalling important legislation, someone went to a Covid-19 party and brought the virus back to their immunocompromised grandmother. The terminology was just invented, but the idea has been around for a few years, especially with journalists who have to keep up with the news. Sometimes always being connected has its downside.
By the way, I love the term “doomscrolling.” It makes me think of those movie montages where they are showing headlines and news reports in a 5-minute segment to explain how the world got to it’s post-apocalyptic state, which, if I’m honest, doesn’t feel too far off base at this point.
We’ve added several words/phrases to our lexicon in 2020, and guess what folks, the year’s not over yet:
Covidiot: Someone who doesn’t take the novel coronavirus seriously, according to urbandictionary.com.
Irregardless: Without regard for something. This one has been around for quite a while, but grammar snobs — myself included — have been driven nuts by its usage. You’ve got the word “regard” plus “less,” so why would you need to add “ir,” which has the same meaning as the “less” suffix? You’re adding two negatives to a word. But, regardless of my finer feelings, irregardless has officially been added to the dictionary.
Social distancing: Do you know how many times we’ve had to type that here in the newsroom? Honestly, social distancing — the practice of keeping a distinct physical distance between yourself and another person, mainly for health reasons — could just about be the word for 2020.
Covid-15: The weight gained during the worldwide pandemic. It’s like the freshman 15, only you’re stuck at home and binge-eating your latest sourdough loaf.
Maskne: The acne formed specifically around and under your facemask. Boy, do I feel this one.
Coronial: The expected baby boom from everyone having to shelter in place for the pandemic.
Nomophobia: The fear of not having a mobile phone. This one hits me about 10 minutes after I leave the house for work, followed by an intensive search in my purse at a stoplight to reassure myself that I did remember to put the darn thing back in my bag. But, if I have nomophobia, then maybe I wouldn’t be doomscrolling?
