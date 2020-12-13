David Lander’s death Dec. 4 hit a little close to home in the Byrd household. While I never met the actor who was best known for his role as Squiggy in the TV sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” I was struck by the cause of his death — complications due to multiple sclerosis.
Frequent readers of my weekly commentary are well aware that my wife, Krystle, is locked in battle with the disease, which damages nerves and disrupts communication between the brain and body. She first developed a common symptom, pain in her feet, around five years ago, about a year after the birth of our daughter Annalise. At first, she chalked it up to long hours working on her feet at Pizza Hut, but when the pain started to feel as though she were walking on glass, we knew something was up.
Our first visit to a doctor didn’t go well. He was convinced she had diabetes and that she was suffering related neuropathy, but not a single test showed she was diabetic. Shortly after, we got pregnant with our second daughter, Willow, and all of Krystle’s pain went away. We didn’t know it then, but studies have shown pregnancy can reduce or eliminate MS symptoms, only for them to return a few months postpartum. Her pain returned about two months after Willow was born, and it started becoming more severe.
During the past four and a half years, her pain has spread to her legs, arms and hands. She experiences electric-like jolts she calls zaps, and at times she’ll have spasms or she’ll experience muscle stiffness. After visiting several neurologists — one suggested she increase her vitamin B intake while another suggested she drink water, eat gabapentin and put her feet up — she underwent a brain scan that showed a large lesion on her brain. Unfortunately, one brain lesion is not enough for doctors to start her on medication specifically meant to slow the disease.
Through it all, Krystle has kept a positive attitude — mostly — and she stays busy learning new artistic skills. She’s taught herself to play ukulele, she’s learned how to draw better, and she crochets stuffed animals for the kids and her friends. She’s even a freelance writer who contributes monthly to Paris Life magazine. She’s also the point man for our children in their remote learning with Paris ISD.
I’m always amazed by Krystle’s determination not to let MS be what controls or defines her. I’ve lost count of the times she’s said, “This is going to hurt, but I’m doing it anway.” I’m proud to be her husband.
You might be wondering why I wrote about this today, and I’ll tell you. Today is Krystle’s birthday, and one of the things she wants to do for her birthday is raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The fundraiser is available as a public post on my Facebook. I know the year has been rough and finances may be tight, but we would appreciate any donation, no matter how small.
There’s no cure for MS right now, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be one in the future. In the meantime, the best we can do is raise awareness and inspire others just as Krystle’s fight has inspired me.
