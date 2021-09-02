I’m ashamed to admit it, but I have an addiction — or at least an obsession. It’s not too serious, at least as long as they keep making my particular must-have item.
You see, I’m addicted to Chapstick. Yep, plain old lip balm.
For years I’ve heard “the reason you have to use it is because when you use it the oil in your lips dries up and you can’t do without it.” Folks, if my darn lips weren’t dry to begin with, I would never have plunged off the cliff into a world where I simply must have Chapstick. I was in high school when I began carrying the little tube of lip wax with me. Aging has not helped the issue.
Now you must understand I’m a purist in my dependency. I do not want cherry flavored, SPF 15 protection, icy mint flavor or any other aberration from the norm. I want, nay I need, the original, made by Chapstick. And no off brand is going to do, either. Do not present me with some other brand or homemade beeswax versions. It’s just not “right.” And the famous Carmex? No, as well respected as that tiny little tub is, it just won’t do.
At first, it was a simple thing. I kept the Chapstick in my purse. Easy enough. But as addictions do, my needs began to demand more.
Soon the purse Chapstick was insufficient. I didn’t take my purse everywhere. So one was parked by the bedside. Soon, there was one in the living room by my chair, too.
Well, you can clearly see where this is going. How convenient it was to put one in the door receptacle of my car. Then my husband’s truck, and of course one had to be put in my desk at work.
Over the years, I quit purchasing clothing that didn’t have a pocket. It was that bad. No pocket to tuck my needed black and white tube into? I wouldn’t buy it no matter how much I liked it.
Two or three times over my years in the grip of my addiction I swore I would conquer it. I decided people might be right, and if I would quit using Chapstick, my lips would recover. Wrong. My lips peeled. They hurt. They were quite painful. So, I went back to carrying. My mouth was happy.
So now I have Chapstick in the bedroom, living room, both of the front doors in my Jeep, one in Thomas’ car and truck, two (at least) in my purse and a fair scattering of them all over the world.
Back when we did whitewater rafting, I had a lanyard that held one. I scattered them liberally in a number of European countries and virtually all of the 50 states. Only once or twice did I have to go buy a new one though. I learned early on to carry backups to the backup.
At our house, there is a kind of sport. I guess it could be called “fishing for the Chapstick that rolled off the table.” I cannot count how often I hear that distinctive click I know so well. That’s the sound of one rolling under furniture. I think if they would make a square tube, it would simplify my life greatly. Occasionally one makes it through the wash and dry cycle. They don’t do well.
I am not wasteful, though. I will scrape the last little application out of that tube. When my little finger can’t scour any more out, I use a straightened paper clip. Let it never be said that I don’t make complete use of that welcome lip salve.
Thomas actually purchased a pack of 24 for my birthday. Such a wonderful sense of security that gives me. I’m sure a feeling of anxiety will begin to creep up on me as my stash dwindles.
But there are no worries there. Autumn is coming and long before I run too low on my Chapstick stash, it will be jacket time. And there, tucked into every jacket and coat I possess, I will discover a little black and white tube of my needed companion. The lowly but loved Chapstick.
You might consider buying stock in the manufacturer, Pfizer Madison. As long as I’m around, they should do very well.
