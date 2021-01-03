2020 has been one of the worst years in the history of our great country. We have endured riots in the street, looting, tearing down statues of American heroes, a do-nothing Congress and a contentious election. Then, we have covid-19 from China, the lockdown, wearing masks everywhere and social distancing, all of which has changed our way of life. Small businesses have been hurt, people have lost jobs and income and many need help just to put food on the table.
We were lucky in one respect. We had a president who loves this country and fought for our welfare every day. Thanks to him, we now have the vaccine to fight Covid-19. Without his efforts, it might have taken years to have a vaccine on the market. He got us a stimulus package and tried desperately to get a second one, which Congress held up until after the election.
But 2020 is going away, and I think we are all glad to see that. So, it’s time to count our blessings and make some resolutions for the new year. A lot of people make New Year’s resolutions to try and change something for the better in the coming year, and my wife and I are no different. We would like to share them with you.
Resolution No. 1: Get on a diet and lose 15 pounds (you knew that one was coming after the holidays).
No. 2: We will not live in fear of Covid-19. I tested positive on Nov. 2, and my wife tested positive a week later. We have been through that, and luckily it was no worse than a bad cold, even though we are well over 70.
No. 3: We will not riot, loot or take to the streets because our candidate lost. This doesn’t mean we don’t question the election.
No. 4: We will not seek a safe room where we can cry and scream because of the new president we didn’t choose.
No. 5: We will stand with our hands over our heart when we hear the national anthem.
No. 6: We will be extremely careful where we get our news and try to look at both sides of an issue. No social media or cable news and their ilk.
No. 7: We will support our community, our country, our Constitution and its Bill of Rights as currently written.
Happy New Years, everyone.
