You wouldn’t know it to look at me, but I come from a long line of East Texas royalty.
Well, that is a bit of an exaggeration.
It is not really royalty, more like landed gentry. But that landed part was subdivided and sold off so very long ago.
In fact, it was almost all parceled when my mammaw was a little girl.
All that was left when I came along was the Davis family cemetery in Beulah Springs in Jasper County.
All that land was deeded to my great-great grandmother Elizabeth Davis, who came to Texas with her children, Malinda, Martha and my great-granddad and mammaw’s granddad James R. Davis.
I don’t know why she got the land in her name or who deeded her the land, and the relatives who told me this didn’t know or couldn’t member what happened to her husband.
But she must have remarried someone named Kelly because she is buried in the old family cemetery and her tombstone reads Elizabeth Davis Kelly, 1808-1873. Back then it was only used for Davis family members. There’s a lot of them out there.
I bring all this up because the warm summer days remind me of the times back in the ‘60s, the whole decade practically, when I spent time helping a passel of relatives clean the big, old cemetery.
Mammaw, pappaw, aunts, uncles, cousins, my mom, sister and me would leave Beaumont to meet with others of the expanded Davis clan for a cemetery working at the cemetery in Beulah Springs.
I don’t think there was a set summer day for working, but we would do it at least four times a summer. There was another cemetery on my pappaw’s side of the family that was in another part of the woods across the highway that we would go clean, too.
But they were always held on the hottest days of the year.
I know this because I can still hear my mammaw saying during the first break of the day, “I do believe this is the hottest it has ever been out here.”
Her pronouncement was always followed by serious-sounding amens.
When I was little most of the cleaning I did was picking little weeds around the tombstones.
I was always fascinated by the huge monuments, many of which looked like tree trunks or tree limbs, so those are always the ones I cleaned around. They would have Woodmen of the World in addition to the vital information and tribute. The smaller stones would sometimes have WOW on them. We called those the WOW graves. My cousins and I thought that was quite funny at the time, but we were six, seven and eight so it didn’t take much to make us laugh.
So, it wasn’t all work. Plus, the cemetery was filled with all kinds of bugs, the likes we would never see in the city. A couple of cousins and I would chase the great, big old grasshoppers with the giant eyes. They were way bigger than the grasshoppers we had in the city. For the longest time my cousin Milton and I thought they were aliens from outer space. We were capturing them to save Earth from being conquered.
There were good size red and black ants that we called cement ants because it took a lot of pressure to kill them. We would usually just give up and let them run on their way.
Turns out it was a good thing we didn’t try to pick them up, too. Much later in life I found out they were not ants at all. They were a type of wingless wasps with a potent sting.
The best part of the day was the noon meal. Mammaw, my aunts and mom would set out the food on boards that were nailed together and stretched from tree to tree near the little wooden church next to the cemetery.
It was just the feast we all needed after a few hours of “working” the cemetery. And mammaw’s banana pudding was heaven sent.
