I haven’t stopped wearing a mask in public; I never did, and I don’t plan to now, regardless of how many executive orders the governor signs.
I have been vaccinated for Covid-19. I got my shots back in the spring, shortly after they became available to people my age because I have several pre-existing conditions that put me more at risk if I catch the virus. I never considered not getting vaccinated because I am smart enough to trust people smarter than myself, people who are educated in things medical and scientific and public health oriented. I am also smart enough to see how many people were not smart enough to listen to the experts, people who listened instead to politicians and others who chose to turn their backs on the medical experts and listen instead to their own fears and prejudices.
So even though my risks of dying from Covid-19 are lower now, I understood all along that not being sick with the virus did not mean I wasn’t carrying the virus. It’s a contagious disease; that means it can spread from person to person or from person to the air or a surface, where the virus waits to be picked up by some other person. A contagious disease doesn’t choose who it is going to make sick; it doesn’t care that you don’t believe in it or are willing to gamble you won’t get it and then give it to someone else.
Even after I got the shots, I socially distanced; I stayed home, away from crowds and out of places where the chances of transmission of the virus were proven to be high. I wore my mask every time I went out. I missed visits with my family and my friends and mourned the loss of things like plays and movies and eating out. I adapted the way I work at my job. I didn’t like it, but I understood it was necessary to stay uninfected, to stay alive, and to not expose anyone else to the disease, so they could stay healthy and alive, too.
And it worked. I have been uninfected. I plan to stay uninfected. For as long as it takes.
It seemed for a time the virus was waning. The vaccines were approved and distributed. Case numbers went down demonstrably. People wanted to believe it was all over. They stopped masking, started congregating in large crowds, getting all up in each other’s faces after a few beers. Not me, I stayed the course because I listened to the experts.
The experts said not enough people were getting vaccinated, not by half. In some places, fewer than one out of every three people were fully protected by the shots.
Then, it happened — a variant, a mutation, a not-unexpected evolution of the virus, just when people thought they were safe.
The delta variant is twice as contagious as the original version, and there are still so many people who haven’t gotten vaccinated — mostly the very youngest of us, the kids, who will be going back to school soon, who haven’t yet been able to get the vaccine.
Now people are getting sick again, people are starting to die in larger and larger numbers, people you know, people you love. Maybe even you.
It’s not over. It’s going to get bad again, and now it’s the youngest of us who will bear the brunt of it.
Isn’t it time, people, to stop being stubborn and to start listening to the experts? Isn’t it time to stop listening to people who care more about winning some political argument than about the health, the safety and the lives of those around them? Isn’t it time to think about what might happen and start worrying about what will happen?
Stop listening to people who don’t really care if you live or die. Make up your own mind. Talk to people you trust; talk to people who know the facts, rather than those who believe the lies.
Get the shots. Wear the masks. Stay alive and healthy and don’t risk giving the virus to anyone else.
