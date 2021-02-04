To his credit, President Joe Biden hit a few notes on unity during his inaugural address. Unfortunately, he marched directly to his new office and got totally off unity’s pitch. He eliminated thousands of jobs and set the country back on the road to energy dependence with just a few quick strokes of his newfound power pen.
The new president must have sounded good to his liberal base; his actions were right on key with their favorite anti-pollution chorus.
Unity can be an easy song to hum, but it’s a much harder song to sing and lead.
Since he warbled off key on day one, our new president’s gotten further and further away from harmony. He’s now hitting open-border notes, along with the soured music of forcing American taxpayers to fund the shedding of innocent blood overseas as well as at home and — a really flat note — tax schemes that will take money out of pocket now, as well as any accumulated assets to be passed on to heirs.
Talk about a mess; this guy hasn’t a clue about harmony.
But then, why should conservatives really expect progressives to want to sing kumbaya with a bunch of people who need “de-programming?” Seems like there’ll always be a challenge singing from any common songbook. Of course, if conservatives (and of that persuasion long before President Donald Trump) ever get willing to surrender their individuality and money to a bunch of Washington elites who make up tunes as they go along, then we poor ignorant “deplorables” might be invited to join the supposed rhapsody of progressivism. I wouldn’t hold my breath on that. Probably gonna take a lot of de-programming.
I do sincerely hope and pray — yes, actually — that our new president is successful in leading our divided nation in a unified, harmonious symphony. That may well depend on his ability to ignore the off-beat, out-of-tune voices around him. Must admit, I’m very skeptical of his knee-jerk, undo-everything approach to leading, but I’m certainly listening for the right sounds. After all, unity is critical to the future of our common and great nation.
