It has become a thing of the past, but not too long ago it was quite frequent that an individual, when trying to make a call, could hear three dial tones followed by: “We’re sorry but your call cannot be completed as dialed, please check the number and dial again.” That indeed became one of the most annoying messages ever recorded.
However, we did not realize how free we were in those days. Sure, when we made phone calls there was a chance that someone was eavesdropping on our conversations or maybe even recording it, but we were free to continue with whatever conversation we were having. That was no different than what happens online today. We post conversations on social media or through email with the potential of someone intercepting our message and reading it or sharing it with other unintended audiences.
The big difference, though, is we were free to have full conversations with opinions without another set of dial tones followed by: “We’re sorry but your conversation has been deemed to have false or misleading information and therefore we will have to disconnect your call. Please research the information online at www.factcheckers.com and try your conversation again later.”
No, we did not experience that message because that would have been a violation of free speech. More disinformation was probably shared before the days of the internet, but no one cared in those days because the spread of news via a phone call was too slow to make a measurable impact.
However, the internet boomed and spawned social media. The ability to quickly spread opinions and information became easier than ever. Groups began to feel empowered to self-appoint themselves as the world’s information police to fact check people’s thoughts, opinions and information because people, overnight, became incapable of thinking for themselves like they once could.
Pushing a specific narrative is the only reason the education system begins to remove things from its curriculum, social media begins to fact check and censor, and the mainstream media begins sharing one-sided news.
America has been a great land of opportunity for all because it has always allowed free speech, regardless of the facts presented or intelligence of the individual. It has always been more apt to present all sides of a story without trying to push one narrative over another.
That is what has led us to where we are today. The elite minority that controls social media and the new media have teamed together to help push the liberal, socialistic narrative. As a result, while we were sleeping during their addictive “Candy Crush” games and social media exchanges, they have slowly eroded our God-given rights that were once priceless possessions of all American citizens.
It is time more than ever before to go around the social media empire and inform our friends, families and neighbors in person of the heinous crimes that have been committed against us for the sake of a few. For God, then country!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.