Many of you will probably recognize this as a “best of” column. We had to be somewhere else this week. Our family, like so many others, has been impacted by the ugly results of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
We’ve gone to bury a loved one.
So, this is a rerun. However, given the nature of our recent rioters — I think it’s still timely. The original title was, “Where do they get this silly stuff?”
Ever wonder where these misguided millennials, etc., get all this socialism-über-alles stuff? Sadly, many get it at home. Clearly, two or three generations of “anything goes” have had their toll. But for some of them, well, let me show you.
A few years back, I was out of state visiting my mom and the young boy she had been proxy-raising since birth. In the natural course of conversation, Joey showed me his most recent picture drawn in school.
I looked at his work, commenting on the color choice of black and yellow for the entire composition. I asked, “why did you choose only those two colors?
Joey looked back at me and in a defeated sort of tone, told me, “Those were the only two colors I had.”
I arched an eyebrow at mom. Putting any kind of such silly limitations on learning tools was about as far out of her wheelhouse as you can get. She’s always been rabidly militant about providing various and diverse opportunities for education and totally non-stingy about supplying the means to get the job done. She was and still is one of the smartest people I know.
Her eyebrows were at full mast, too. “Joey, didn’t I send you to school with a full box of crayons?”
Joey responded with a miserably guilty look and a quiet, “Yes, ma’am.”
Without much prompting, the whole ugly tale spilled out. Although each and every student was required to show up the first day with a full set of supplies, they were also required to immediately surrender those supplies into the collective’s basket in the middle of the room. And Joey, having been raised a gentleman, and therefore none too assertive among classmates and before a stern teacher, waited his turn. When the snatching was done, those were the only two crayons left in the basket. The kicker was when the boy’s eyes fell, chin bouncing off his chest, when he admitted they had all been sternly told they were forbidden to say anything about the class supply redistribution system to parents.
My pressure gauge hit the limiter, and when I saw mom’s face, I backed up a step. But the bottom line was, there was nothing we could do. Whereas Mom could do the work of raising him and pay the bills, Joey still wasn’t hers. The delicate parenting dynamic between her and his own dysfunctional mother precluded the right to drive to school and go through staff and faculty like a sharp scythe through spring grass.
I suspected that wasn’t a pocket case but hope springs eternal. Or, at least it did until several years later when a couple of candidates joined the Arkansas Valley Working Writer’s Group. We welcomed them with open arms, friendly smiles, fresh coffee and a shared desire to learn. During introductions it was disclosed both were elementary school teachers in a neighboring town. We all got a little excited. Visions of fresh brains to pick and well-trained expertise danced before our eyes.
However, it soon became evident among the skills which won both their jobs, writing and composition had not been high on the list. The bubble fully burst in the course of conversation. One looked at the other and in complete candor said, “yeah, these backward rural parents are really screwing up their kids. I totally wish they would just back completely off and just let us professionals handle the teaching and training of these kids. Things would go so much better if they would just bugger off!” The shocking part was she said it as if she believed the entire room would agree. Instead, the room went cold. Oddly enough, neither ever came back.
Where do these kids get this stuff? If you really want to know the source, check your own six first, and then get a helluvalot more involved in their education. Take the time. Do the math. Show your work. Then respond accordingly.
From the archives here at The Paper Radio, I’ll be back next week. In the meantime, thank you for your understanding and patience.
