Let’s start this week off with how this week started off, with a nod to Memorial Day. Thumbs up to all those who love and support our veterans and the memories of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy today. Monday’s Memorial Day service was well put together by local veteran and retired law enforcer Johnny Williams. It was heartwarming to see a standing room only crowd come to pay their respects for the men and women we’ve lost.
Thumbs up this week too to local veteran Richard McIntire for making his 500th flag run. Anyone who has seen McIntire making his run knows what a patriotic sight it is to see the man carrying the Stars and Stripes while running for his brothers and sisters in arms who cannot. Sometimes he’s joined by others, but it’s been McIntire out there making those Friday runs many in the community look forward to seeing.
“I’ve run with Marines from around here that have graduated boot camp and are home on leave. That’s kind of neat,” he said.
Thumbs down to the “human error” that led to the temporary removal of the “tank man” image in Microsoft’s Bing search engine. The image of a man blocking the path of four tanks in Tiananmen Square on June 5, 1989, is iconic, and it should have been available to the public on the anniversary of the brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.
