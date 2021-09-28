Who was it that said “this is the winter of our discontent”?
Oh, it was me.
I’m sure others have said it, too, as winter regularly comes in last in polls, the ones that I agree with anyway, as the least favorite season that humans and some beasts must endure. Bears have the right idea, they hibernate, but we can’t do that.
I cannot stand temperatures below 70. And 70 is a little chilly, for that matter.
Wintertime is my miserable time. It’s the most “un-wonderful” time of the year. Oh, the powers that be plopped some holidays in there to make us try to forget the cold. But it just doesn’t work. Cold is unrelenting.
No weekend road trip adventures out in the sun. No dips in the pool. No hikes, no tennis, no fun.
Aren’t people always saying “come in out of that awful cold” and “get in here you’ll freeze out there”?
Still, we have to go out into the dreary, gray months of the joy-sapping cold,
Just as cold weather is not good for the soul, it isn’t good for the body, either. It causes bodies to shiver, and that is just not cool. The icy wind feels like tiny pins pricking at the skin.
Now we are in that transition period, and I’ve already had to break out the light jackets because of the chill that greets me when I leave early in the morning.
But it is just a daily reminder of the more severe weather that is coming as the time of natural light gets shorter and the temperatures lose way too many degrees.
And don’t trot out that tired old cliche: You can always put on more clothes and heavier jackets. Who wants to be bundled up in several layers of clothing making the simplest movement a chore? It takes me back to those long ago days when my mom used to bundle me up in a parka and cinch the hoodie drawstring so tight my lips stretched from one ear to the other.
And the Bible backs me up on this, as well as the polls of Americans. This is right out of the King James Version: “For he shall be as a tree planted by the waters, and that spreadeth out her roots by the river, and shall not see when heat cometh (this is the summer part), but her leaf shall be green; and shall not be careful in the year of drought, neither shall cease from yielding fruit.”
So I am counting the days until heat once again rules. Till then, I will just get by indoors with the heat on.
