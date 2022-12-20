Tomorrow is the winter solstice, the time when the rotation of the planet we live on is at that point where the northern pole is pointed its furthest away from the sun, and those of us in the northern hemisphere will experience the least amount of daylight and the greatest amount of darkness in one 24 hour period.

This year’s winter solstice — which is only winter for all of us in the northern half of the planet; those in the other half are in the middle of their summer — is set to take place at 3:48 p.m. CT, tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 21. The time and date of the solstice can vary and does on a fairly regular cosmic schedule, but always occurs at some point between Dec. 20 and Dec. 23.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

