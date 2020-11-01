Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is repeating unsubstantiated claims that the only way Republicans can lose on Election Day is if Democrats cheat. In the same Thursday radio interview, Patrick predicted some Texans will take to the streets — similar to the riots going on in Philadelphia — to protest election results, depending on who wins.
“If (Donald Trump) wins or whenever it’s announced, or if he’s ahead on that day, I’m afraid our cities are gonna burn in America,” Patrick said. “Texans, we’re law and order people. We’ll follow the law, and for those who don’t, we’ll be ready to take them on.”
That’s a bit contradictory. If Texans are law-abiding citizens, then who will take to the streets to burn our cities because the election didn’t go their way? Also, the riots in Philadelphia are happening after another officer-involved shooting — it’s not election-related.
Make no mistake, Texas is gearing up to handle out-of-control protests on Election Day. The Texas Army National Guard on Monday said up to 1,000 troops could be dispatched to cities across Texas ahead of Tuesday’s election.
Remember as we watch military personnel in riot gear patrol our streets on Election Day that this is America, or what’s become of it. It should be a bone-chilling sight and a wake up call to shake ourselves free of this hyperpartisan hogwash that’s pitted family member against family member and neighbor against neighbor.
American elections should set the bar for the world, not to be underminded by those who fear losing power. Our elections are run at the local level by people who live in our communities. They must follow state laws to ensure election security.
It’s time our elected leaders stop stoking fears of a process we have used for more than 240 years. The process is more secure today than it ever has been. If people protest election results, it will be because our leaders sowed the seeds of doubt for the sole purpose of retaining their own power.
With elections, you win some and you lose some. We don’t go burning ourselves to the ground because we lost. We set our sights on the future, and we try again. Dan Patrick should have a more American view of our elections.
Klark Byrd
