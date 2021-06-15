A passionate public turned out in force Monday for the Red River County Commissioners’ Court meeting to discuss potential raises for deputies and other sheriff’s office employees. Speakers sought an increase in deputy hourly pay from the current $13.50 per hour, with at least one employee putting her job on the line unless “the right thing is done.”
It’s easy to call for higher law enforcement pay — the officers and other employees are certainly deserving — but it’s difficult to make it happen because those salaries are paid by local governments whose primary source of income is property taxes.
County Judge L.D. Williamson told those in attendance it was not possible to provide the raises without an increase in property taxes, and he noted the county already has a high property tax rate compared to neighboring counties. Sheriff’s Investigator Samantha Sellers, who offered her resignation unless raises are approved, suggested the needed money come from grants, but as Williamson countered, grants are not a sustainable source of income.
When looking at government salaries, it’s important to consider an area’s cost of living. The current deputy salary of $13.50 is nearly two times the federal minimum wage — how many other jobs in Red River County guarantee that high a wage?
If the public truly desires an increase in law enforcement pay, the time to pay attention is during the Commissioners’ Court annual budget workshops. These are open to the public, and a public hearing must take place before commissioners can approve it. To fund higher sheriff’s office salaries without a property tax increase, the money will come from other department budgets. Residents should help decide what they want less of in order to provide more for sheriff’s deputies.
Klark Byrd
