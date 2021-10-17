It’s been said before, but it’s worth saying again — no one gives like the Red River Valley gives. The Downtown Food Pantry is now calling on that giving spirit to help ensure every table in Lamar County has some stuffing for the holiday season. Pantry executive director Allan Hubbard announced the stuffing drive this week. Two local service organizations are going head to head to see which can donate the most stuffing. Good luck to both the Kiwanis Club of Paris and the Rotary Club of Paris United — the real winners will be the customers who visit the Downtown Food Pantry in late November.
Thumbs up as well to the newest inductees to the Boys & Girls Club of the Red River Valley Wall of Honor: Dr. Wally Kraft, Jason Exum and Gary Nash. The honorees have done so much to support the mission of the Boys & Girls Club, which changes young lives. It’s sometimes hard to put into words what the Boys & Girls Club does for the lives of its young attendees. It really does make a difference, and it wouldn’t be able to do that without the support of people like this year’s honorees.
Thumbs down this week to Stephen F. Austin State University’s Board of Regents for quietly burying an $85,000 pay raise for SFA President Scott Gordon, even as the school grappled with a $19 million budget shortfall and four years of declining enrollment. Gordon’s new contract also called for a $25,000 raise each year for the next two years — just one of those raises is more than someone will make a year working for less than $12 per hour. Further, Gordon has called for voluntary retirements, academic cuts and staff furloughs to help lessen the school’s expenses. After much backlash, Gordon returned the raise in a special board meeting, but the regents should have known better from the start.
