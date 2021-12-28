Recently, after what might have seemed like a bit of a dearth in interest, there have been some high-profile stories in the news dealing with issues related to the Me. Too movement.
The first is the coverage of the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, a socialite on trial in NYC for six counts of sex trafficking involving minors, specifically in the service of convicted sex abuser Jeffery Epstein, who she knew and dated for many years. As I write this, and after three weeks in the courtroom, the jury has been in deliberations for days and were back at it Wednesday morning, after asking to see transcripts of testimony from three of the witnesses, all women who testified that Maxwell recruited them, encouraged them and went to all manner of lengths to put them close to Epstein when they were young teens so he could have his way with them. They have even accused her of taking part in some of the sexual assaults.
Epstein, a wealthy financier, plead guilty in 2008 to state prostitution charges, was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in July 2019 and took his own life in prison one month after he was jailed. Maxwell was arrested in 2020 and has been held behind bars under close watch since, lest she try to kill herself as well.
It is a sorry world, where women will not only turn a blind eye to abuse of other women, young women, and take up facilitating that abuse in any way. I am interested in how this turns out.
The other story is Chris Noth and the charges that have been raised against the actor best known for his role as Mr. Big in the “Sex and the City” series of TV shows.
Even before two women came forward to go public with testimony that Noth sexualy assaulted them years ago, the actor was in the news. The character he played for many years on the HBO series that garnered multitudes of rabid fans, appeared a few weeks ago in the first episode of a reboot of the show, only to die unexpectedly within the first hour. Of a heart attack. While running on an expensive Internet-connected exercise machine.
People were outraged. They were shocked and incensed, and took to social media to complain, loudly and viciously. The exercise bike company took it all in stride (see how I did that?) and hired Noth to do a commercial for them and got it on the air right away.
Within days, the news of the criminal complaints came to light. The ad was yanked, and Noth has been fired from a show on CBS he had a supporting role on. More women have stepped out to go on the record about his actions toward them over the years. He has denied all the charges, “categorically.”
Now, I don’t know Chris Noth; he might be a prince among men, kind to dogs and small children, but I am glad that these claims are getting the attention they are. It proves to me that Me, Too is still a valid movement, still a cause that needs to be paid attention to, still a fight worth fighting.
There has been criticism about Me, Too. People say it is unfairly persecuting men without solid proof. Well, welcome to a woman’s reality, guys. Women who have suffered at the hands of men throughout history have always had to fight against society’s unwillingness to buck the shameful “tradition” of putting a man’s word above a woman’s.
Keep up the fight, ladies.
