Well, I'm officially an aunt. At around 7:00 p.m. yesterday, my sister gave birth to a beautiful, healthy baby girl, called Vivian Sue, Vivian because my sister likes the name, and Sue after our granny.
And I will not hesitate to tell you that she is the sweetest, prettiest little girl on the planet.
I am also proud to tell you that I was the first non-parent that got to hold her.
While I was holding her, all I can think about was a time 30 years earlier, when I got to hold my baby sister. I was six, and they had decided to pull me out of school early when Mom went into labor, because nobody wanted to actually forget me at school, again — that’s a whole other story.
I say they, because it was really a nebulous web of aunts, uncles, grandparents and my dad was in there somewhere too, but nobody was really focused on the six-year-old. They were more focused on what was happening in labor and delivery, which gave me leave to explore the hospital on my own. Of course that only lasted a short while, until a nurse asked me what I was doing at the hospital and I replied my mom is having a baby, and then the nurse had to gently lead me back to the labor and delivery waiting room. After my sister finally made her appearance, I got to see her just for a little bit in the viewing area, and she was just a red, wailing little thing in a pink cap. I didn't actually get to hold her until we got home, and then it was very carefully done on the couch, in my chubby little six-year-old arms with everybody emphatically saying, "hold her head, hold her head!"
Well, this delivery went just as smoothly as my sister's, according to my mom, who was in there with her and Josh, my brother-in-law, during the delivery. My sister decided for some baffling reason to go the “all natural” route, so she did it the Viking way, with absolutely no drugs, which she regretted when she got to about 9 cm. For the longest time, it was just Mom and Josh in the delivery room, we weren't allowed in to see her at all, until after the baby was born. COVID-19 sucks y'all.
But she did it, she made a whole, tiny person. And everybody's happy and healthy and she got to eat a taco afterwards. Her loving husband went to the nearest Mexican food place and grabbed her a brisket taco.
And, Vivian already has a tiny little fuzz of hair around her head, that once she's been washed, will probably be a pretty reddish blonde, like both of her parents, and her eyes are already a big, deep dark blue that will lighten as she gets older.
For the past 9 months, we've wondered if it was going to be a boy or a girl, because my sister and her husband decided to not know the sex of the baby until the kiddo arrived, and today (Tuesday) we found out. Her whole shower was a gender-neutral theme, lots of cute stuffed animals and greens and yellows and browns. Her nursery is a very pretty dark green and tan color, not camo, just one accent wall painted a nice dark green.
Tomorrow (Wednesday), after they get home, my sister will take the birth announcement photos and post them on Facebook. She also said she'd put a hit out on anybody who posted before she did about the baby, even though as soon as it happened our mother was on the phone talking to every relative we have, bragging about her first grandbaby. Since y'all won't read this until Thursday, I think I'm in the clear.
But, welcome to the world Vivian Sue Perry. We love you, and we are so happy to finally meet you.
