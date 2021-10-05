While out and about on my day off yesterday, I noticed two things — from about 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., gas prices jumped 6 cents at the convenience store I usually stop at and get fuel for my car. I got on Google later to see what could have made it do that, but I found no clues. Usually, that kind of jump means a hurricane is heading for the Texas Gulf Coast, but the forecasters say that is not happening soon.
The other thing I noticed was the work being done on a piece of previously undeveloped land across the street from Paris High School on South Collegiate Street. Does anyone know what is going on there? The work looks to be fairly new, brush cleared and some dirt leveling done. There hasn’t been all that much development in that area over the last few years so seeing such preparatory work going on piqued my interest, to say the least.
I enjoy getting into my car and driving around town, and yesterday was a good day to do that. I especially enjoy the luxury of being able to not hurry through whatever list of errands I have to accomplish on my day off. As I was running yesterday’s errands, I was caught by the expanse of the blue sky overhead and the utter pleasure of the cool morning temperatures. Even later in the day, the temps did not get that warm and I found at no time did I break a sweat, even as I sat and waited for a traffic light to turn green.
I have always enjoyed driving the streets of Paris, even at its busiest times. I count it a perk of living in this place.
In Paris, no matter how many other people are also out and about, I can get anywhere I have to be in under 10 minutes, and there is just about always someplace to park when you reach your destination, someplace within an easy stroll of the entrance of the place you are going to.
Driving around Paris is also among my earliest memories. My grandad drove for a living, various trucks and city cabs — for a while — and he enjoyed cruising around the city he had lived in his whole life. On Sundays, after lunch, he and Memaw would “circle the block,” as he called it, often with me and my sister in the back seat. Sometimes we ended up visiting one of their friends or a family member, but the drive was the main attraction. Grandad would ease down the streets in whatever big sedan he was then driving, taking a turn through one neighborhood or another, sharing his memories about who used to live in that house or what business used to be on that corner. It was “story time” with real moving pictures out the windows rather than drawings on a page.
We could spend all afternoon just toolin’ around town, before heading back to the house in time for supper, which was usually leftovers from Memaw’s excellent Sunday lunch.
After living in Austin for several years, I moved back home to Paris in 1981, and soon after began “circling the block” myself, from time to time. Paris has certainly changed in the past 40 years, and is still changing, but there are so many memories left along its streets, my own and my Grandad’s.
The gas is 10 times as expensive these days, but cruising through my memories is still worth it. I just hope I can continue to afford to do it.
