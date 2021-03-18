Texas senators and representatives looking to change local government officials’ attitudes toward bills that aim to curb taxpayer-funded lobbying have their work cut out for them.
On Tuesday, Sen. Bob Hall, the author of Senate Bill 234, spoke via teleconference with the Fannin County Commissioners about what his bill, and its replacement, SB 10 by Sen. Paul Bettencourt, would and wouldn’t do if adopted as law. The bills would end local government representation by organizations like Texas Association of Counties and Texas Municipal League, Hall said, adding they would not limit city or county officials representing themselves.
Both the Lamar County and Fannin County commissioners’ courts have protested the bills because they believe the bills would ultimately spell the end of TAC and TML, and county and city governments get more than just representation in Austin from the organizations. They also receive human resources help, low-cost health and property insurance, among others.
Hall argued that TAC and TML have misrepresented the bill to rile up their members to fight against them, adding the organizations have purposely misrepresented other bills in the past. Fannin County Judge Randy Moore’s follow up questions attest to the skepticism local officials have to such comments, and for good reason — who has burned them the most, the state or the organizations?
Given the state’s penchant for dropping unfunded mandates into the laps of local governments and for pointing the finger at local governments when taxes go up to cover the costs, bill supporters must first answer to local government officials, then rebuild those burnt bridges.
Klark Byrd
