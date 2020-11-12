As I sit here at my desk and write this, President-elect Joe Biden sits at 279 electoral votes and 77.39 million popular votes, while President Donald Trump sits at 217 electoral votes and 72.26 million popular votes, per The New York Times.
I feel comfortable saying “President-elect Joe Biden.” As the states finish their counting of ballots, the numbers for Biden keep going up. NPR’s electoral count has already called Pennsylvania and Arizona for Biden, so its electoral count is Biden 290, Trump 217. Even Fox News called the race for Biden.
But there are still people saying the election was “stolen” and there is plenty of “voter fraud” to boost Biden to the White House. Trump has refused to concede the election. In 2016, he was quite gleeful about announcing his status as the president-elect after the media called him the winner, but now in 2020 he says they are wrong.
They’re not.
It really is that simple. He has been tweeting constantly since around Thursday about voter fraud, but none of his legal team have been able to produce evidence in the majority of lawsuits filed.
Our elections process is pretty decentralized, which I personally view as a good thing. Each county has its own elections officer or administrator to handle things with mandates from the states. The administrators have guidelines and rules to follow, but each is in charge of their county’s election, meaning in order for massive voter fraud to happen, someone would have to have an ungodly amount of coordination. I mean a tin-foil hat, our-leaders-are secretly-reptilians level of conspiracy.
In most of the cases I’ve read about, after filing the motion for a suit, the legal team provided absolutely no evidence of fraud. Last week, in Philadelphia, Judge Paul Diamond, a Bush-era appointee, asked the lawyer about election observers. After some badgering, he got the lawyer to admit there was “a non-zero number of people in the room.” The entire basis of the case was there was no one watching the canvassing.
In another case, a judge reminded the lawyer that lying to a judge risked his legal license. The lawyer then quickly stepped back from alleging voter fraud.
The postal worker in Erie, Pennsylvania, who claimed voter fraud by the Post Office recanted his position — and then recanted his recant. Let me explain. Project Veritas is offering rewards for those who turn in voter fraud. The postal worker, Richard Hopkins, was instantly celebrated by the GOP, and then, when talking under oath with investigators, recanted. While he was high on the hog, someone set up a GoFundMe account for him in case he was fired in retaliation. It was up to $135,000 before he took his statement back. After that, GoFundMe closed the account, and Hopkins got zilch. Now he has recanted his recant and is on paid leave until the investigation is over. No word on the GoFundMe, though.
Now, back to where I said majority of cases. A few of the lawsuits filed have stuck, but all of those have been extremely low numbers. The lawyer who backed off from alleging voter fraud was focusing on 592 votes in Montgomery County in Pennsylvania. Biden is leading in Montgomery County by 130,000 votes.
All of this grandstanding — and that’s all it is, chest-thumping for the GOP and the ego of the president — is a waste of time. Biden won, Trump lost and is acting like a sore loser about the whole thing. The presidency is for grown ups, and so far I haven’t seen anything approaching that from Trump.
