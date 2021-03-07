Politicians and talking heads on both sides of the aisle should be ashamed of themselves for the fracas they caused surrounding Dr. Seuss’ birthday celebration this year.
A generation of children grew up listening to the rhythmic rhyming of words about the many fun-loving and unusual characters Theodor Seuss Geisel created during his lifetime. His books are timeless, and remain favorites today as a new generation of children learns to read.
When President Joe Biden intentionally failed to mention Dr. Seuss in a traditional Read Across America Day proclamation on the author’s 117th birthday March 2, political pundits made a heyday of the omission. Established by the National Education Association in 1998 to encourage young children to read, Read Across America Day has been synonymous with the children’s author. After all, the day purposely coincides with the author’s birthday.
Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump both paid tribute to Dr. Seuss in their Read Across America proclamations, according to Newsweek Magazine.
“Through a prolific collection of stories, he made children see that reading is fun, and in the process, he emphasized respect for all; pushed us to accept ourselves for who we are; challenged preconceived notions and encouraged trying new things; and by example, taught us that we are limited by nothing but the range of our aspirations and the vibrancy of our imaginations,” President Obama said in 2016.
President Trump continued the tradition, except in 2017 when First Lady Melania Trump read Dr. Seuss to children at a hospital.
At the time, the former first lady said: “Dr. Seuss has brought so much joy, laughter and enchantment into children’s lives all around the globe for generations. Through his captivating rhymes, Dr. Seuss has delighted and inspired children while teaching them to read, to dream and to care.”
Not too surprising, and albeit for financial reasons, Dr. Seuss Enterprises also used the author’s birthday this year to announce that it is pulling six titles from the 60-book Seuss collection because of racist caricatures of Black, Asian and Middle Eastern human characters, something not uncommon when Geisel penned the books in the 1950s and 1960s. Pulling the books is the right thing to do, but unfortunately the announcement at this particular time just added fuel to the pundit’s fire.
I agree with the National Education Association’s intent to recognize the many diverse selection of children’s books now available to children, and recognize the intent of the Biden administration to encourage diversity. To negate Dr. Seuss’ influence, however, is short-sighted and sends the wrong message. After all, young children are not interested in controversy so prevalent in today’s society. Young children just enjoy a good book.
