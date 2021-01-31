A Facebook friend of mine, a guy from high school who graduated two years before me, posed an interesting question this week. He posted: “So, I am curious and would love to hear some ideas on how we bridge the divide, and start to have respectful debates that help move us towards finding solutions that will hopefully improve our lives and build a strong community.” He thanked several Facebook friends, myself included, for offering diverse opinions on various topics he’s questioned lately, adding he’d like to see that on a larger scale.
I would, too.
When I responded, I said I think it boils down to individual responsibility to treat others with the respect we wish to receive. It’s a concept so universal it’s known as the Golden Rule, and yet it’s exactly what’s missing at virtually every stage of debate. My friend and I honor the rule, and our exchanges have been among the most enjoyable I’ve had on Facebook. Our opinions sometimes differ, and sometimes we find ourselves in agreement. Both of us have come away having learned something.
There was a time in America when civil debate was the norm. Attacks on the messenger rather than the message were frowned upon and seen as a sign of weakness. Nowadays, it’s commonplace. It’s on display on social media and in TV media. We see it in our state politics and on the national stage. We even see it here on this page.
It’s a childishness that plays to our base emotions, and it has been effective, especially for the two parties in power. They have profited quite well by sowing fear and fostering division. The Republican National Committee in 2020 raised $642.6 million and had more than $73.5 million cash on hand. Just 20 years ago, it raised $379 million with $29.96 million cash on hand. The Democratic National Committee in 2020 raised $396.3 million and had more than $77.1 million cash on hand, compared to raising $260.5 million in 2000 with $6.8 million cash on hand.
It is sad to say, but looking to our elected leadership at any level above our own community for an example to follow will be about as fruitful as looking for Waldo in a Van Gogh painting. It is virtually nonexistent.
It’s up to each of us to set an example. When we come to the table to offer ideas or to debate, we should do so with respect, decency and an understanding that we are Americans who only want what we believe is best for America. Those visions will be as different as our experiences, and that’s OK. Respect for each other should not be based on how much we agree with each other.
Like my friend, I’m interested in seeing more respectful debates that help us find solutions rather than tear us further apart. The change we seek begins with each of us.
