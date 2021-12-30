I noted with interest that Lamar County’s Republican Party chair, Scott Hommel, made comments concerning American values, Republicans versus Democrats and communism. Apparently, Mr. Gary O’Connor took exception to the Democrats being equated to communists.
Mr. O’Connor tried to give us a definition of communism and socialism, and said the Democrats do not advocate taking over factories or the means of production. It would appear that Mr. O’Connor was upset with Democrats being compared to communists, and quite vehemently so.
I would point out that it’s not necessary to take over factories or the means of production if you set yourself up to act as the “boss.” Who may be hired or must be hired. Special considerations to this group or that group. Bear in mind that California, a “blue” state, has considered passing laws to govern and mandate, if you will, the make-up of boards of directors of companies. They don’t own the company; they just tell you how you will run your company. Sounds socialist or communist to me.
Perhaps we should ask Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her opinion on this matter.
As for Mr. O’Connor’s denials, I think paraphrasing a phrase from “Hamlet” says it best: “Methinks he doth protest too much.” The closer you get to the truth, the louder the denials become.
Rod McCoy
Cooper
