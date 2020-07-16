To the writer of the story at The Paris News on the revaluation of property, yes some of us know it is not a good way to raise taxes. The tax code has a restriction of after raising the rate past a certain percent, it has to be approved by the voters. Revaluation can be done every year. This is not right to do to the voters.
Lay that pencil down and get on fixed income, and then tell us it’s OK to revalue every year.
And again for the mayor to pull contracts away from the concrete company is wrong. If one of their employees got into a fight with a 16-year-old young man, find out why the fight started. I have seen many 16-year-olds that could stand their ground.
Maybe the mayor should give up politics and just stick with doctoring.
Bill Walker
Paris
