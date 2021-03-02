On a run to the store to buy a gallon of milk for my Post Toasties, I found myself staring at an almost empty dairy case with the milk down on the bottom shelf and out of my reach.
A young mother sized up my dilemma and asked, “can my son help you?” And in the blink of an eye, he burrowed to the back of the rack and retrieved the jug for me. This random act of kindness brightened my day.
Kudos to this thoughtful mom and her son.
Robert Bryans
Reno
