High inflation — American and Texas consumers are feeling it. We’re feeling it at the gas pump, in the grocery store and just about everywhere else. The federal government reported a 7.5% increase in the cost of goods, the highest in four decades. Housing costs are up 4%, meat prices are up 12% and used car prices are up 40%, according to the consumer price index.
Supply and demand is a well understood mechanic of the American economy — when the supply of something is less than the demand, prices go up to compensate, and vice versa. Also understood are price increases to compensate for the cost of doing business. Need to pay more to attract workers? Spending more on raw materials? Those costs are generally passed along to the consumer.
So, it makes sense to U.S. consumers that prices are rising right now. Bottlenecks in the supply chain combined with Americans’ increased spending power, thanks to both rising wages and Covid-19 stimulus funds, have tilted the supply-demand teeter-totter to favor inflation. Companies have had to increase their wages and boost their benefits packages to attract workers, thereby increasing their costs.
What doesn’t make sense is that at the same time U.S. Department of Commerce data shows corporate profit margins are the largest they’ve been in 70 years. “Estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that Q3 after-tax corporate profits equaled 11% of gross domestic product, shattering the previous record of 10.6% set during the first quarter of 2012,” Yahoo! reported. That means companies are hiking prices beyond what’s necessary to cover their costs.
CEOs are reporting little consumer pushback to the increasing prices because, again, consumers are expecting higher costs as the economy shakes off the pandemic. Consumers have no idea how much business costs have increased, so they have no measure to gauge whether the money they’re spending is helping a business cover its costs or just lining the company’s coffers.
Thanks to the internet, consumers do have access to company earnings reports. Armed with the knowledge of what their dollars spent will do for a company, consumers are in a position to tell CEOs it is not OK to overcharge, thereby contributing to overall inflation.
Billion-dollar profits — not revenue — are unacceptable when so many Americans are hurting financially.
Klark Byrd
