Let’s talk about the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
We’re hearing a lot about the First Amendment due to current events in Washington, D.C. and Silicon Valley, and it seems there’s widespread misconception about what it does.
Let’s start with the amendment’s language: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
There are five rights, or freedoms, protected by the First Amendment — and that’s an important point to remember. The amendment protects the rights from government infringement; it does not grant those rights. Protected are the freedoms of religion, speech and the press, as well as the right to peaceful assembly and the right to petition the government.
The First Amendment’s protections apply only to all levels of U.S. government. Yet, when various social media platforms removed accounts, including President Donald Trump’s personal account, and when Amazon Web Services withdrew access to its services for Parler, a social network similar to Twitter, more than a few people cried foul, citing censorship and infringement of First Amendment rights. Unfortunately for their argument, neither of those actions violate the First Amendment, and for good reason — social media and Amazon Web Services are not U.S. government entities. They are businesses and therefore not bound by the First Amendment’s limitations.
It certainly doesn’t help that some elected officials seemingly don’t know the difference, either. Texas Scorecard on Wednesday reported that Texas “Attorney General Ken Paxton issued civil investigative demands to Google, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon Web Services, and Apple, wanting answers about their censorship policies and their recent termination and blocking of the social media application Parler.”
Paxton is quoted as saying: “First Amendment rights and transparency must be maintained for a free online community to operate and thrive. However, the seemingly coordinated de-platforming of the president of the United States and several leading voices not only chills free speech, it wholly silences those whose speech and political beliefs do not align with leaders of Big Tech companies.”
But again, Big Tech cannot trample First Amendment rights because companies are not governments. That doesn’t mean you can’t or shouldn’t question their actions, decisions and motivations. Doing so may keep them publicly accountable, especially since their content moderation decisions have less to do with legal liability — Big Tech is protected by Section 230, whereas newspapers can be sued if they print libelous material regardless of who the author is — and more to do with social pressures.
