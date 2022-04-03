The Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Museum lost its largest supporter when Gene Ray left this Earth for his heavenly home last week.
When memorial founder Doug Weiberg brought the idea for a veteran’s memorial to Paris back in 2009, Ray was one of the first people to lend his support, and until his death this past Sunday, the Reno businessman and veteran himself lived and breathed support for the memorial, now one of the area’s major tourist attractions.
Ray’s love for the memorial probably was matched only by his love for classic cars. Because of his love for both, the veterans memorial has benefitted from Ray’s gift of several classic Chevrolets. The memorial association continues to raffle cars donated by the group’s largest benefactor.
Not only did Ray donate cars, but he was one of the group’s most active promoters of raffle ticket sales, volunteering more than 1,000 hours to the effort and often traveling more than 150 miles to car shows to sell tickets.
Currently the association is selling raffle tickets for a 1957 Chevy Belair convertible that can be seen at various places around town and will make an appearance at the upcoming Oak Ridge Boys concert and veterans memorial fundraiser in October. And the group possesses still another Ray vehicle it plans to raffle in the future.
But Ray’s financial contributions tell only part of the story, as memorial officials Johnny Williams and George Wood can attest.
“Since the inception of the memorial by Doug Weiberg, Gene Ray has devoted his heart and soul to building the memorial and making it better every day,” Williams said of his friend. “Even when he had trouble walking because of his bad knee, he would give tours for various groups. And he would just be sitting out there in his pickup and waiting until two or three people showed up so he could give a tour and an explanation of why the memorial was there.”
Pavers honoring Ray and several of his older brothers, who served in World War II and in the Korean War, can be seen near the memorial’s entrance. Ray served his country as a U.S. Army reservist and as a member of the Texas National Guard.
Originally from Blossom, Ray was quite an entrepreneur. He moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex where was quite successful with an air conditioning business and returned here in 1980 to establish his business in Reno where he built the Walnut Villiage strip mall, a car wash and several storage buildings. He was probably best known back in the day for his bullet sign rental business. Ray retired in 2004, and since then he has dedicated time to the veteran’s memorial.
“Without Gene’s support we would not be where we are today on the construction of the memorial,” Wood said, noting that Ray’s contributions have included the sponsorship of several granite walls, two of the statues at the memorial and other cash contributions.
This kind, shy and generous gentleman’s legacy will live forever as this community pays tribute to those who have served and those who gave their all as memorialized at the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial.
