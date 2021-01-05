There is an old story about a marching band with all members in perfect step, except for one. The proud mother of the out-of-step son commented to her neighbor, “I’m so proud of my boy; he’s the only one in the entire band who is in step.”
This anecdote reminds me of the 30% to 40% of our countrymen who refuse to accept the results of the election. What their intransigence reveals is that they don’t trust the democratic process when it doesn’t produce the results they prefer. It means they believe that American voters can’t be trusted, that the poll workers can’t be trusted, that voting machines can’t be trusted, that the media can’t be trusted, that the Republican who was in charge of election security for the country can’t be trusted, that the 90 lower and appellate courts who have ruled against Trump’s unfounded charges of election fraud can’t be trusted regardless of whether Republican or Democrat, and that the Supreme Court can’t be trusted even though the three justices President Donald Trump appointed ruled against his claims.
In spite of a complete lack of evidence that the election was somehow stolen even after as many as three manual recounts in some states, they believe that only one man can be trusted: Donald Trump.
The Republican head of the agency in charge of election security said that this was the most secure and accurate election in modern history, and the courts agree. Yet, like the mother of the out-of-step band member, millions of Americans continue to believe Trump over the overwhelming bipartisan consensus that the election was as fair as possible.
A few Republican senators and representatives have had the moral courage to acknowledge the obvious and to stand against the bullying tactics of Trump and his supporters. They deserve to be called statesmen. “Statesmen will tell you what is true even though it may be unpopular. Politicians will tell you what is popular, even though it may be untrue.” ~Anonymous. Let us be grateful for the statesmen.
