On Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, the Detroit Eagles lost a conference game against the Clarksville Tigers. The final score: Tigers 35, Eagles 34.
During the finale when the teams shake hands or bump, the Eagles refused. That incident stands out as a teachable moment for someone in Detroit to stress ethical sportsmanship.
The following quote comes from Harry Sheehy and is a valuable lesson for all athletes: “It is your response to winning and losing that makes you a winner or a loser.”
Anne Robinson
Clarksville
