On Monday, the Paris Optimist Club celebrated its recently-completed season. And it was a season that wasn’t just successful, but was historic. Not only did the 7U team win the DYB World Series, but two other teams won region championships, two teams won state championships and one team won a region championship.
That level of success spread across all age groups is nearly unheard of, but it speaks to the quality of the people in the Paris Optimist Club’s organization.
It’s a testament to the wonderful coaches, who prepared their squads to play the game of baseball at a level well beyond their years. It’s a testament to the players themselves, who stayed focused and determined over the course of a gruelling season — something that should not be taken for granted in young children. And it certainly also is a testament to the parents who sacrificed time and money to help their children pursue their passions and be the best they could be on the diamond.
A national championship, two state championships, two regional championships and three district championships isn’t something that just happens. It takes everyone buying in. And that’s what we saw this year.
