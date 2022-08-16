The Paris News logo

On Monday, the Paris Optimist Club celebrated its recently-completed season. And it was a season that wasn’t just successful, but was historic. Not only did the 7U team win the DYB World Series, but two other teams won region championships, two teams won state championships and one team won a region championship.

That level of success spread across all age groups is nearly unheard of, but it speaks to the quality of the people in the Paris Optimist Club’s organization.

