You’ll get more than an office visit,
You’ll get sincere and genuine care,
From someone who has great knowledge,
With compassion and mercy to share.
You’ll be treated more like a priceless vessel,
With care and concern show every time,
You’ll be carefully examined for the best method of treatment,
And not just to get every nickel and dime.
You’ll want to maintain those routine cleanings,
With X-rays to be exact,
All things must be taken with precaution,
So that you can avoid that tooth extract.
You’ll get more than a workman,
Who labors in the medical field,
You’ll be able to establish a good relationship,
With a heart that will never yield.
The young and old alike,
Are on the list of His clientele,
Male and female from every nation,
All appointments made unlike a product sale.
Any thoughts you have to share,
Each concern, don’t you fail to mention,
You’ll have the best of ears to hear you,
To let you know he has the best intentions.
So, when you’re searching for dental care,
And wonder just ‘who’ is the best,
Be sure to inquire about services,
With Dr Macy F Inmon DDS.
Mary Brown
Paris
