I’ve been engulfed with all the coverage we’ve had lately about high school graduations, and now that they are all over with, I have had time to reflect on my own experiences with graduations.
Paris High had more than 200 graduates that year, 1974, not the biggest class ever, but big enough. Graduation that year, as it had been for years, took place at Noyes Stadium. PHS in 1974 was right in the middle of downtown, and the campus had no room for anything such as a football field. When my dad was a student at PHS, more than 20 years earlier, the football games were played at Wise Field, a couple of miles away from the campus deep in southwest Paris. By the time I got to high school, the Wildcats had moved to another borrowed field on the campus of the junior college even farther away in the southeast part of town, so we were all familiar with the stadium.
I recall gathering in one of the buildings on campus to get into our caps and gowns and to line up for the procession. The ceremony started at 8 p.m., on the first Friday night in June, and it was hot out there. It was muggy, really muggy, especially under those gowns. The school wouldn’t let us wear shorts under the gowns, either. We had to dress up, which for girls back then meant wearing pantyhose, a particularly evil form of torture in that heat and humidity.
Sitting in those grey steel folding chairs on the grass under those lights, listening to speeches echoing badly out of the sound system, one after another, and the band playing, and then going through the process of getting up, walking to and across the stage to get my diploma, I think, was the first time I ever experienced time dilation. It felt like that ceremony took forever. I’m pretty sure it was, in reality, at least three hours long. At least.
Don’t ask me if I remember any of the speeches from that night because I do not. What I remember is my dad, in a brand new suit he bought specially for the event, hugging me after it was all over. We were both soaked in sweat, but it was grand knowing he was proud enough of me to be willing to wear a suit in that heat.
Two years later, my dad hauled out that same suit again for my graduation from the junior college and, a few days later, for my sister’s high school graduation.
We college students wore the same caps and gowns, but in a different color, sat in the same folding chairs in the same stadium, listened to the same tinny sound system as at my high school graduation. We were allowed to wear cooler clothing under the gowns, however, which helped some, but the June bugs were particularly fierce that year, as I recall.
I hated June bugs, even then. Still do.
A couple of decades later, there I was, back in that stadium for the high school graduations of my little brother and two years later, my little sister.
It was just exactly as hot up in the stands those times as I remembered from my own graduations sitting down on the field, and believe me the June bugs were every bit as fierce. I was not being smothered by a heavy gown those times, though, and I don’t remember any of those speeches either. What I do remember is my stepmother and I sat together and watched as her kids, my siblings, the ones I tried hard to help her raise after my dad passed away, graduated from the same high school as he — and I — did.
I was soaked in sweat — and more than a few tears — even if I wasn’t all dressed up, and I couldn’t have been prouder.
