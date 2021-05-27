Graduation is this weekend for a good third of Lamar County-area schools, with Rivercrest, Prairiland and Detroit ISDs on Friday or Saturday; Chisum ISD was last weekend; and North Lamar and Paris ISDs are next weekend.
Congratulations to all the graduates on your accomplishments and luck on wherever your path takes you.
A word of advice, though. High school may or may not be “the best years of your life.” College may or may not be the best years of your life. Your future marriage to someone may or may not be the best years. Having children may be the best. Retirement. Grandchildren. And so on and so forth. The best years of your life are only something you’ll know when you reach the end of your path and can reflect on it.
And there is so much out there that you have yet to see and discover. Things you haven’t found out about yourself. Things you don’t know about the people around you, both good and bad.
There really is only so much we can do to prepare ourselves for the future, and there will always be something we missed or forgot.
All I can really tell you is to try your best each day with grace and good humor, even when you don’t really feel like it, and it’s OK if sometimes your best is simply getting out of bed and brushing your teeth. Try to follow some sort of plan, but go easy on yourself when the plan doesn’t work out how you wanted it to, and always be ready to adapt.
Good luck, and everyone stay safe, don’t go out and party too hard after graduation.
In other news, what is with how we’re naming supermoons now? The “super flower blood moon” sounds like it should be cackled by a witch at midnight in a haunted wood. It seems like every other month there might be some kind of super moon. If all the moons are super, are they really “super?”
Of course, over most of East Texas, because of all the rain we’ve had, I might as well have tried to see the moon through a blindfold. I actually woke up fairly early Wednesday morning, not enough to see the whole show, but the last of it, and all I got was a gray, wet nothing.
The next full moon is supposedly a “strawberry moon,” according to Space.com, and hopefully by then it will have stopped raining.
In health news, now over half of the adults in the U.S. are vaccinated, and I could not be happier. The big vaccine hubs are breaking down now and moving to smaller vaccination sites, and if you haven’t gotten one yet, do so. I had a strong reaction to the second Pfizer shot — it felt like I had the worst flu of my life for almost three days — but it was well worth it, in my opinion.
