Fairly early in my career, I did a story on a man who trained Labrador retrievers to compete in field trials. One of the things he told me was that Labs had varying degrees of intelligence just like humans. He said the best ones to train were those with what he called medium intelligence, as they were usually the most eager to follow directions and please their trainer. He said the brighter dogs learn quickly, but figure out they don’t want to do what is being asked. And the lower intelligent Labs just never get the hang of it.
But he assured me dogs were not dumb.
That is why I was curious when I started getting stories on my news feed about dumb dog breeds.
I got several and noticed five breeds were on every list that I found when I used Google to find not-so-bright breeds.
Reading past the headlines on the “dumb” breeds, I found that most of the of the articles had about the same information as the Lab trainer told me years before.
See different dog breeds are bred to do certain things. There are working dogs, guard dogs and lap dogs to name three. Then in the training phase, some breeds just do better than others.
The breeds that consistently made the dumb, read as hard-to-train, lists were Afghan hounds, bulldogs, Basset hounds, English mastiffs and Pekingese.
I can attest to the lack of intelligence of Basset hounds and Pekingese as I have had experiences with those breeds.
I had a friend a while back who had what may have been one of the dumbest dogs to inhabit the Earth. It was a Basset hound. That dog was beyond stupid. When he would lay down, which was often, he would forget he knew how to walk. I used to call him once I saw him laying down and he would rise up and look around, then look at me and try to remember how to put one leg in front of the other. It would literally take him minutes to remember how to walk and not there was nothing wrong with him physically, he just registered low on the brain meter.
My mother’s hairdresser had her salon attached to her house and there was a couch in there that was only for her royal highness, the Pekingese. From the time I was around six until I was 10, I never saw that dog move from the couch. And all the women in the salon would fuss over the dog in an absolutely embarrassing fashion.
Siberian huskies and miniature poodles, two breeds I have unfortunately had other experiences with, were not on the lists.
Apparently, the two dogs I encountered were exceptions to their breeds, for they were truely stupid.
The miniature poodle, Maurice, belonged to my sister.
She just loved that dumb dog.
The dog would walk into walls not once but three times and then sit down in front of the wall and just stare at it, I guess waiting for it to move. After a while he would forget why he was just sitting there and go try to jump on the couch. He would miss four or five times, then just lay on the floor.
One of his favorite places to relax was under my sister’s low coffee table. He would always forget where he was and just get up and slam his head on the coffee table bottom. Just stupid.
The husky belonged to a roommate of mine and the dog’s name was Kiev, which is Russian for not a brain in the head.
That dog would not respond to human commands at all. It was like talking to a rock.
My housemate used to take the dogs, I had a Doberman-shepherd who was brilliant, for walks in the evening and at least four times a week she would come in and tell me Kiev got loose and would not come to her.
So, off I would go on the great chase. It would take anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour to get that dog back on a chain. I would find her, and approach her and just as I got near her, off she would zoom.
I say she was dumb because she thought we were playing and couldn’t sense how serious I was about her obeying me.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
