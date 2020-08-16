Wow! What a presentation Paris City Manager Grayson Path made in introducing his proposed 2020-21 budget to Paris City Council.
In my almost 30 years covering city, county and school budgets, never have I witnessed anything that comes close to the transparency exhibited in a 15-page memorandum the city manager sent to council members a week before making his public presentation at the Aug. 10 meeting.
The document is accessible on the city’s website under the agenda packets link after accessing government, agendas and minutes, city council and agenda packets. Path takes the reader through a detailed explanation of his responsibility in carrying out fiduciary duties outlined in the Paris City Charter.
City Council members should have no difficulty in understanding both the city’s accounting system and the budget process, as well as Path’s thought process in making recommendations for the coming year.
In Path’s words, those recommendations consist of “addressing employee pay, replacing outdated equipment, adding some new critical positions, realigning all line items for maximum efficiency of funding, maintaining our operational services as expected by the citizens and following the restrictions found in the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act of 2019.”
In addressing employee pay, Path said upon his arrival in April, it became immediately clear that the city has fallen behind in properly compensating employees. He recommended a 2% cost of living increase as well as $30,000 for a professional comparable pay study with other cities our size.
“There is no way we can erase 20 years of falling behind in one single year, but by beginning the process now, we can develop the long-term impact we are seeking,” Path said.
To replace outdated equipment, Path said he included some outright purchases while recommending lease purchasing or securing a loan for other equipment in an effort to spread out costs and to maximize the number of purchases.
“Reasonable loans and/or lease-purchases are a cost effective way of maintaining your fleet while getting the job done,” Path said.
The city manager also recommended adding a city planner to his staff to separate planning and zoning from engineering. He also would like a fourth code enforcement officer to assist with the dilapidated structure demolition process and to enforce the new downtown vacant building ordinance.
I am most impressed with Path’s realignment of a detailed and transparent line item budget. According to Finance Director Gene Anderson, the city manager examined budgets for the past five years to determine an expense trend and then questioned department heads if requests were out of line with the trend. He made more than 400 adjustments.
Path conducts a budget workshop with councilors at a 5:30 p.m. meeting Monday at City Hall. Come see our new city manager in action, and gain insight into the budgeting process.
