A lot of people have nicknames. Some people have a lot of nicknames. But how many regular folks have a nickname given to them by a world famous athlete?
Well, for one, I do.
I was living in Las Vegas working for a public relations firm that put out a publication with “news you could bet on.”
I had just moved to Las Vegas from Los Angeles in late November when the owner of the business in December told me I was going to get the story of a lifetime that involved a boxing legend.
He was great at overselling things.
My assignment was to get a news-people-could-bet-on story from a Nevada State Athletic Commission hearing that was going to be on my birthday, Dec. 29, 1980.
I was not a huge boxing fan; in fact, I didn’t care for boxing at all. So I knew next to nothing about what was going on except that I knew who the boxer was.
The commission was going to hear a complaint against Muhammad Ali to decide whether to renew his license to box in the state.
In October of that year, Ali had been badly beaten, so much so that his trainer surrendered the bout so Ali would not have to endure an 11th round of body blows.
During the hearing, it was Ali’s lawyer who threw in the towel. Citing the fact the commission had moved to retire Ali from boxing in the state at its October meeting, the lawyer called the whole hearing a sham of justice. He said it reminded him of a judge who said, “Let the defendant have his fair trial today and we’ll hang him tomorrow.”
In the end, the hearing was judged a draw as Ali surrendered his license that was going to expire anyway Dec. 31.
But back to my nickname.
I ambushed Ali, who was alone as he left the building, to ask him a couple of questions away from the madding crowd.
Outside he took a playful swing at me. I swiftly moved.
He laughed and said, “So you’re little flash.”
So far he is the only one who ever called me that, though.
I got the news you could bet on, too.
He told me he would box again. And he did, but not in Nevada.
