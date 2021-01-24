I would like to respond to the guest commentary by Jack Thomson in the Jan. 17 edition, “An open letter to Democratic leadership,” line by line.
Supreme Court packing: Two words: Merrick Garland. With over nine months remaining in President Barack Obama’s tenure, Sen. Mitch McConnell refused to have a hearing to confirm Garland to a vacant SCOTUS position. The hypocrisy of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination within three months of the expiration of President Donald Trump’s term is vividly obvious. The partisan dystopian future of the court you describe has already occurred and was perpetrated by the Republican party leadership.
Open the borders: During my military service in Europe, I crossed national borders frequently and never encountered militarized borders and checkpoints. Crossing a border was easier than crossing a bridge. I was welcome to stay and spend my money, and had I applied for employment, only then would a government get involved. I didn’t see a problem then, and I don’t now.
Raise corporate taxes: The corporate tax rate in 1960 was 52%. The current rate is 21%. Any calls to “make America great again” must define when we were great, and review the policies then in force. This is an experiment, and there are control groups: other times and other places.
Minimum wage: In 1976, I earned the minimum wage of $2.30 per hour. Adjusted for inflation, this would be $10.46 per hour today. Accounting for increased productivity, this escalates to around $24 per hour (cepr.net). Workers are much more productive than we ever were — computer technology has even sped up how fast food workers process orders. We know we can afford a higher minimum wage because in yesterday’s dollars, we’ve already done it.
Seize firearms: Please acknowledge there are individuals in our society who should not be allowed access to firearms. Once that is settled, we’re just down to enacting reasonable laws and regulations and implementation procedures.
Universal health care: Thomson cited Cuba, whose health care system I witnessed first hand when I visited a few years ago. My cousin, also a visitor from the U.S., suffered a heat injury and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and treated. After his release, he got a call at his hotel from the doctor, checking up on him. Cuba treated him, a visitor from a country that is a political and economic adversary, free of charge. In the U.S., the ambulance ride alone would have been financially crippling to the uninsured. The government health care I received during military service was the best I have ever had. Now, my medical decisions are indeed in large part “made by a distant bureaucrat” working for an insurance company.
