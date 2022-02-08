One of the best jobs I ever had was one I could not make a career of because you had to be a college student to have it.
The pay was $80 a week ($414 in today’s dollars) plus 13 meals a week and a room in a dorm for seven weeks in the summer. The hours were long, but the duties were varied. The big bonus was being off from 2 p.m. Thursday until 11 a.m. Sunday.
What was this dream job?
Orientation advisor, and it was a highly sought-after position. More than 500 people filled the auditorium in a building on the University of Texas campus to apply for one of the 60 positions. The selection process lasted a week and involved testing, group and individual interviews.
The job entailed introducing new students to life at UT. Our training included a semester-long night class during the spring semester before the summer when the weekly orientation sessions were held.
We advised on all aspects of what it meant to be a UT student. Academic advice was one of the most important duties given us, and we helped incoming freshmen create educational pathways to the career they hope to one day embark on.
Each orientee — that’s what we called the incoming freshmen at orientation — was paired with an advisor to create a course guide for their college career. Then those orientees got to evaluate the job we advisors did with them.
I’m not going to lie or brag, but I got some pretty stellar reviews from the soon-to-be UT freshmen. But no one is perfect, so I got some that the orientee said I failed them in my quest to enlighten. In fact, looking over some of the reviews I got, it makes you wonder if they were written about the same person.
“I thought David was excellent. You were very helpful and always willing to answer my many questions. You were friendly and I wasn’t afraid to ask you anything. You helped me decide my career when I was confused. I thank you alot,” one grateful orientee wrote.
Then the guy right after her wrote, “I had to wait until Wednesday afternoon to see this guy who was not interested in helping me. It would have been better if I could have seen him earlier when he might have been in a better mood.”
I guess I drank the Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde juice between talking to those two. Some people just have a knack for recognizing a quality job.
“I was very impressed with him — very good,” wrote one bright orientee.
Then there are those who go out of their way to find something wrong.
“My academic advisor was good except I was not informed on a variety of classes, mainly electives,” said one person who didn’t grasp the fact that elective hours could be anything that might interest you as something you would like to study that was outside the required course work.
Me. Bitter. No.
I don’t care what anyone says, at the end of an eight-hour shift of advising students a person is going to be less than they were when they started out all fresh and ready to go. But here are two end-shift comments, the first on a Tuesday and the second on a Wednesday.
“I felt he did a very good job and felt that even though he had advised many people before me, he did not seem bored. He made me feel like he was really interested,” one kind, perceptive soul wrote.
At the end of the shift Wednesday another orientee, who was perhaps just born unhappy, had a different view,
“Was too tired and irritable when it came my time, so I didn’t get the good end of the deal. Better luck for me at ‘Adds and Drops’ Day.”
But my favorite, which is a slam, but a funny one, is, “This guy reminded me of a stereo salesman I once knew. He explained only the basics, which I already knew, then wanted to ‘write me up’ a course schedule.”
