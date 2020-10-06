Stop trying to rush the process.
Yes, Covid-19 is a deadly disease. It’s claimed the lives of more than 200,000 Americans and hundreds of thousands more have been left with oft-times debilitating long-term effects. But the idea that someone is rushing to the frontlines with a solution is romantic notion, and it’s one that could undermine American confidence in our government and medical communities.
It’s the White House itself that’s trafficking this notion. The Trump administration has blocked new Food and Drug Administration guidelines on bringing potential Covid-19 vaccines to market that likely would have prevented their approval before the Nov. 3 election.
It sounds good in theory — get the vaccine out as fast as you can. But rushing the process — a process designed to ensure the public’s safety — may mean an ineffective vaccine, or one that comes with side effects. Testing has a purpose, and the processes through which our vaccines are approved are in place for a reason.
FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn has been attempting to shore up public confidence in the FDA’s vaccine review for weeks, vowing that career scientists, not politicians, will decide if the shots are safe and effective for mass vaccination.
As it should be — a safe, effective vaccine is our ticket to a return to normalcy. We must recognize that vaccine development cannot be subjected to our desires for immediate gratification. There’s no Netflix for vaccines. Let science and scientists do their jobs, and give them the time to do it so it’s done right the first time.
Klark Byrd
